Highway 1 reduced to single-lane in both directions at McKenzie Interchange Tuesday

A revised traffic advisory from the Town of View Royal says Highway 1 will be dropped to single-lane traffic in each direction at the McKenzie Interchange on Tuesday.
Notice of Revised Traffic Advisory Highway #1 – Admirals Rd & McKenzie Overpass – Apr 23 & 28 https://t.co/WKACHDm0Xs
— Town of View Royal (@TownofViewRoyal) April 23, 2020
The Ministry of Transportation will be carrying out road works on April 28 and traffic is to be impacted on the highway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the Ministry of Transportation website.
