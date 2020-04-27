Traffic will be reduced to single lane in both directions on Highway 1 at the McKenzie Interchange between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highway 1 reduced to single-lane in both directions at McKenzie Interchange Tuesday

Traffic will be impacted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A revised traffic advisory from the Town of View Royal says Highway 1 will be dropped to single-lane traffic in each direction at the McKenzie Interchange on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Transportation will be carrying out road works on April 28 and traffic is to be impacted on the highway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Transportation website.

READ ALSO: Resurfacing begins this spring on three Island highways

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Traffictrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports
Next story
Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Just Posted

Highway 1 reduced to single-lane in both directions at McKenzie Interchange Tuesday

Traffic will be impacted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

SD61 distributes more than 1,000 Chromebooks and iPads to students learning from home

Devices are for students who require access to technology for online learning

Royal Roads launches research institute to study global crises, such as pandemic

Cascade Institute will run until 2030, collaborate with University of Waterloo

University of Victoria study shows ocean warming depleting coral reef fish communities by half

Climate change a ‘double whammy’ for reef fish according to UVic biologist

Downtown Victoria development proposes co-living suites for students

Townline Homes Inc. proposes 16-storey tower with 121 rental units

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

COVID-19: Parksville’s homeless no longer sleeping in the graveyard

Majority of those camped outside St. Anne’s church have been provided with hotel rooms

B.C. announces funding to improve internet connectivity in remote areas

Funds could benefit North Island communites in Savary Island, Heriot Bay and Zeballos with better connectivity

Most Read