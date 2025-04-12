 Skip to content
Highway 1 reopens near Sicamous after two-day long closure for rock slide

Road was closed in both directions since April 10
Heather Black
250417-saa-hwy1-reopens-sicamous
Highway 1 reopened west of Sicamous Saturday, April 12 after a rock slide closed the road in both direction on April 10.(DriveBC image)

Highway 1 near Sicamous has reopened after a two-day long closure due to a rock slide just west of the Bruhn Bridge.

In an update at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, DriveBC announced the road has been cleared and is open in both directions, though warned it could be slow going.

"Expect delays due to congestion," the post advised.

The highway closed in both directions on April 10, with the District of Sicamous saying it was because of "unforeseen circumstances," though local traffic was allowed to access their homes out there with a traffic control escort. 

 

 

