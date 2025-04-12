Highway 1 reopens near Sicamous after two-day long closure for rock slide

Road was closed in both directions since April 10

Highway 1 near Sicamous has reopened after a two-day long closure due to a rock slide just west of the Bruhn Bridge.

In an update at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, DriveBC announced the road has been cleared and is open in both directions, though warned it could be slow going.

"Expect delays due to congestion," the post advised.

The highway closed in both directions on April 10, with the District of Sicamous saying it was because of "unforeseen circumstances," though local traffic was allowed to access their homes out there with a traffic control escort.