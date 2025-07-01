Highway 12 closed as second wildfire reported near Lytton

The fire near Izman Creek is believed to be human caused

A second wildfire has started north of Lytton on July 1 and closed off Highway 12 just before Izman Creek.

The fire is believed to be human caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It is currently an estimated four hectares in size, and still considered out of control, which means under current conditions it will continue to expand.

According to DriveBC, Highway 12 was closed just before 4:45 p.m. in both directions due to the wildfire. The Highway is closed between Lilloett and Lytton.

There are not currently any evacuation alerts or orders due to the fire.

More details will be provided as they become available.