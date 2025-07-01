 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Highway 12 closed as second wildfire reported near Lytton

The fire near Izman Creek is believed to be human caused
Brennan Phillips
Brennan Phillips
screenshot-65
A second wildfire has been reported near Lytton on July 1. BC Wildfire Service

A second wildfire has started north of Lytton on July 1 and closed off Highway 12 just before Izman Creek. 

The fire is believed to be human caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service. 

It is currently an estimated four hectares in size, and still considered out of control, which means under current conditions it will continue to expand. 

According to DriveBC, Highway 12 was closed just before 4:45 p.m. in both directions due to the wildfire. The Highway is closed between Lilloett and Lytton.

There are not currently any evacuation alerts or orders due to the fire. 

More details will be provided as they become available. 

Brennan Phillips

About the Author: Brennan Phillips

Brennan was raised in the Okanagan and is thankful every day that he gets to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in Canada.
Read more

More News

District officials, RCMP want to stop encampments near Parksville boundary
District officials, RCMP want to stop encampments near Parksville boundary
Malahat Nation, Cowichan Tribes receive $66.7 million in loans for infrastructure projects
Malahat Nation, Cowichan Tribes receive $66.7 million in loans for infrastructure projects
In memory of Tyler: Kelowna paddling campaign lifts autism voices nationwide
In memory of Tyler: Kelowna paddling campaign lifts autism voices nationwide