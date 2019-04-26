Highway 14, near Sooke, re-opens to alternating traffic

Emergency crews have re-opened Highway 14 to alternating traffic in an area between Ludow and Manzer roads.

Officials closed the highway Friday afternoon after a tree fell on the road.

B.C. Hydro is clearing the tree and replacing power lines.

Be advised that 5300 Sooke Road is closed both ways due to wires down on the Hwy. Estimate 2hrs before single lane alternating traffic. Please slow down for emergency vehicles! — Sooke Fire Chief (@FireChiefSooke) April 26, 2019



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter