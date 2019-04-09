A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 closed parts of the road overnight and left John Muir Elementary School without power. The road was reopened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. (@FireChiefSooke/Twitter)

Highway 14 reopens Tuesday following Monday crash

Parts of the road were closed overnight

Power was disrupted overnight when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near John Muir Elementary School.

Sooke Road was closed between Erinan Boulevard and Croce Road as hydro crews scrambled to restore power to the area. Highway 14 was reopened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The crash knocked out power to the elementary school and Sooke School district Superintendent Scot Stinson said that the decision was made to have all of John Muir’s students report to Sooke Elementary School.

“We didn’t know how long the power would be out so the decision to move the students for the day was made,” said Stinson.

Power was restored to John Muir by 8:45 a.m. but Stinson said that the students would be kept at Sooke Elementary for the day regardless. They will be supervised by the John Muir staff.

“We have staff over at John Muir right now just checking things out and we imagine that everything will be back to normal tomorrow,” said Stinson.

READ ALSO: Couple survives power line impaling SUV in Seattle

READ ALSO: Victoria medical building to be demolished for seniors care facility


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

Just Posted

Highway 14 reopens Tuesday following Monday crash

Parts of the road were closed overnight

Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday

With a high of 12 C

Sooke’s John Muir Elementary School closed Tuesday

Monday evening crash on Sooke Road left the school without power

Three Victoria photographers represent Canada in Four Nations competition

Local photographers capture the beauty of nature

Life, career lessons abound in Broadway classic for local students

Canadian College of Performing Arts looks to tell theatre’s West Side Story

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

‘See a blow? Go slow!’ campaign aimed at protecting boaters and whales

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Groups believe not having children is a way to cut a person’s carbon footprint

Thought is particularly prevalent in countries like Canada, which have a greater carbon footprint than less developed nations

Budget bill would tighten loophole that encourages irregular border-crossing

The bill would stop anyone who made a refugee claim in the U.S. from making one in Canada

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

‘We’re going to be better next year’: Canucks look forward

Players, coaches say more must be done after four straight playoff misses

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Most Read