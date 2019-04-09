Highway 14 reopens Tuesday following Monday crash

A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 closed parts of the road overnight and left John Muir Elementary School without power. The road was reopened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. (@FireChiefSooke/Twitter)

Power was disrupted overnight when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near John Muir Elementary School.

Sooke Road was closed between Erinan Boulevard and Croce Road as hydro crews scrambled to restore power to the area. Highway 14 was reopened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The crash knocked out power to the elementary school and Sooke School district Superintendent Scot Stinson said that the decision was made to have all of John Muir’s students report to Sooke Elementary School.

CLEAR – #BCHwy14 is now open between Erinan Blvd and Croce Rd after a vehicle incident with hydro pole involvement. #Sooke — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 9, 2019

URGENT NOTICE for @JMuirElementary Families. Due to an mva there is no power at the school and likely won’t be restored before school opens tomorrow. As a result the school will be closed. Families will be able to drop their children at Sooke Elem where JM staff will supervise — Scott Stinson (@10stinson) April 9, 2019

“We didn’t know how long the power would be out so the decision to move the students for the day was made,” said Stinson.

Power was restored to John Muir by 8:45 a.m. but Stinson said that the students would be kept at Sooke Elementary for the day regardless. They will be supervised by the John Muir staff.

“We have staff over at John Muir right now just checking things out and we imagine that everything will be back to normal tomorrow,” said Stinson.

