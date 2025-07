Crews will be crack sealing Highway 19, north of Campbell River, starting at the Amor de Cosmos bridge heading northbound, beginning July 23.

Crews will be crack sealing Highway 19, north of Campbell River, starting at the Amor de Cosmos bridge heading northbound, beginning July 23.

Drivers can expect single lane alternating traffic, and are asked to drive carefully and adhere to signage and direction from the traffic control personnel.

The road work, which will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Wednesday, runs until Aug. 1.