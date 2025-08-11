Wildfire under control, evacuations lifted east of Kelowna

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10

Update: 12:45 p.m.

The Daves Creek wildfire is now under control according to BC Wildfire.

There are currently 12 firefighting personnel still on scene mopping up.

The blaze grew to 2.53 hectares before being held.

Update: 11:36 a.m.

The Daves Creek Wildfire evacuation alert has rescinded by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations. This includes the following three addresses in the Joe Rich area.



5609, 5615, and 5619 Goudie Road.

As firefighters continue to monitor and address hot spots, area residents should expect to see some residual smoke and tree removals by BC Wildfire Service, as well as the regular movement of fire equipment.

Single-lane alternating traffic is still in effect on Highway 33 through the area. Goudie Rd. remains closed.

Original

Highway 33, east of Kelowna, has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after it was shut down due to a wildfire near Goudie Road.

The Daves Creek fire started around 1:30 p.m. on August 10, and is being held at 2.53 hectares.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Three attack crews and three helicopters responding to the fire, along with Joe Rich Fire Rescue.

Three properties on Goudie Road remain under an evacuation alert. Approximately 25 addresses previously tactically evacuated in the Joe Rich area have returned home.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures ranging from 28 to 33 C until Thursday for the Kelowna area.

There is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with highs of 24 C on the weekend.