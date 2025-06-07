Highway 4 to close June 11 for maintenance east of Port Alberni

Highway 4 will close Wednesday, June 11 between Whiskey Creek and Port Alberni for day-long maintenance

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit will close Highway 4 at Cameron Lake for the day on June 11, 2025 for maintenance.

Drivers are advised the highway will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. "for catchment cleanup and maintenance," a highways spokesperson said.

"Debris that was recently intercepted by the rockfall fencing next to the lake will be cleared to restore the catchment's capacity," the spokesperson said. Geotechnical engineers have recommended this work to ensure the catchment system "continues to function as intended."

The rockfall fencing was installed along the bottom of Cameron Bluffs and a natural feature called Angel Rock following a wildfire that burned in the area in the summer of 2023. The fire started on the bluffs above the highway on June 4, 2023. By June 6 fire reached the side of the highway and officials closed the highway between Whiskey Creek and Port Alberni. It remained closed for more than three weeks as crews battled the wildfire. There were complete closures and traffic disruptions for the rest of the summer as highways crews and geotechnical engineers dealt with slope stability issues and cleanup.

There have been several road closures in the same area for debris slides, maintenance and cleanup in the two years since the fire.

A study released jointly by chambers of commerce for Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino in March 2025 showed the impact of the highway closures was more than $61 million, the bulk of that impacting the West Coast resort communities.

The highway will open up to traffic on Wednesday, June 11 once the work is complete. No other closures have been planned for the area.

Drivers are reminded to check www.DriveBC.ca for up-to-date information about road conditions.