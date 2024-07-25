 Skip to content
Highway 95 closes south of Golden, more evacuation orders

An evacuation centre is set up at the Golden Senior Centre
Brittany Webster
Highway 95 is closed south of Golden after a wildfire jumped the highway. Golden Riverfront Campground/Facebook

Highway 95 from Golden to Edgewater is closed due to a wildfire. 

DriveBC is reporting that the Dogtooth FSR wildfire which originated west of the road has now jumped the highway. 

A handful of properties have been added to the evacuation order. 

  •  2048 Mitchell Rd
  • 1955 Campbell Rd
  • 2379 Campbell Rd
  • 21466 Highway 95
  • 2009 Chalmers Rd

Evacuation orders were issued for Malone Road, Parson Lake FSR, and Thomas Road earlier in the day. 

RCMP and Search and Rescue are helping to expedite the evacuation.

A reception centre has been set up for evacuees at the Golden Senior Centre. 

 

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more