Highway 95 closes south of Golden, more evacuation orders

An evacuation centre is set up at the Golden Senior Centre

Highway 95 from Golden to Edgewater is closed due to a wildfire.

DriveBC is reporting that the Dogtooth FSR wildfire which originated west of the road has now jumped the highway.

A handful of properties have been added to the evacuation order.

2048 Mitchell Rd

1955 Campbell Rd

2379 Campbell Rd

21466 Highway 95

2009 Chalmers Rd

Evacuation orders were issued for Malone Road, Parson Lake FSR, and Thomas Road earlier in the day.

RCMP and Search and Rescue are helping to expedite the evacuation.

A reception centre has been set up for evacuees at the Golden Senior Centre.