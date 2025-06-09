Highway 97 closed south of Fort Nelson as wildfires burn in northeastern B.C.

There are 10 active evacuation order and 5 alerts

A portion of Highway 97, south of Fort Nelson, is closed as wildfires burn in the northeastern region of the province.

There are currently three wildfires of note burning in the province, with all three in northeastern B.C., Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said during an update on the province's wildfire and drought update Monday (June 9). In total, there are about 80 wildfires burning throughout the province.

About 100 kilometres west of Fort Nelson is the Summit Lake wildfire, which is an estimated 19,081 hectares. It's burning on both sides of Highway 97.

The Pocket Knife Creek wildfire, which is 61,050 hectares, and burning along Highway 97, about 150 kilometres south of Fort Nelson.

DriveBC says the wildfire is burning between Grouse Trail and Toad Mountain Road for about 161.9 kilometres, which has closed the highway once again. The next update is expected Tuesday (June 10) at 8 a.m.

About 65 kilometres south of Dawson Creek is the Kiskatinaw River wildfire, which is an estimated 21,679 hectares. Parmar said that wildfire has crossed the border into Alberta.

Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene said there are currently 10 active evacuation orders in northeastern B.C., impacting about 120 households. There are also five evacuation alerts.

