Man struck by transport truck south of Quesnel suffers life-threatening injuries

The man was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital
Monica Lamb-Yorski, Jordy Cunningham
Highway 97 was closed for several hours after a man was struck by a transport truck around 40 kilometres south of Quensel on Thursday, Aug. 14. (File - Black Press Media)

A pedestrian has been airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) after colliding with a transport truck on Highway 97 south of Quesnel.

At 12:15 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 14, RCMP were notified of a man in traffic on the highway at Lavally Road, approximately 40 kilometres south of Quesnel.

While officers were responding to the scene, they received a report that the man had been struck by a transport truck.

The man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. First responders at the scene provided life-saving measures to the man, who was eventually airlifted to VGH. He remains in critical condition. 

The driver of the transport truck was unharmed in the incident.

A traffic reconstructionist attended the scene, conducting a comprehensive examination, said Quesnel RCMP. 

As a result, Highway 97 was closed for about seven hours in both directions from Lavally Road to Trudeau Road. It reopened around 9 a.m.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 with the file number 2025-6649.

 

