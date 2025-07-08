 Skip to content
Highway 97 crash kills Vernon man

Fatal incident took place in Spallumcheen, killing 36 year old
Jennifer Smith
Black Press Media file photo

Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Monday night on Highway 97, just outside of Vernon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident around 8:20 p.m., July 7, between Vernon and Falkland near Tonasket Road. 

"The investigation has determined a Subaru passenger vehicle travelling north on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the road and into the oncoming lane, colliding with a southbound Mercedes," Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer said. 

"The driver and lone occupant of the Subaru, a 36-year old Vernon man, was extricated and transported to hospital but sadly did not survive."

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to complete their investigation.

