Highway 97 still closed due to rock slide north of Summerland

Next update will be at noon on Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Tuesday

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed Tuesday pending a geotechnical assessment, said DriveBC. The next update will take place at noon.

The rock slide took place on Monday around 2 p.m. sending large boulders and power lines onto the highway at North Beach Road near La Punta Norte Guest Inn. No injuries have been reported. The detour is said to take over three hours.

Update: 10 p.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed through the night and until morning due to a landslide at North Beach Road. The next update will be 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, said DriveBC.

⛔️UPDATE - #BCHwy97 The rockslide between Bridgeman Rd and North Beach Rd will have both directions remained closed overnight. Next update time is August 29th at 8:00AM. Detour available. Expect delays. #Summerland



People are taking to social media saying they are stranded in Kelowna and staying the night while others took the detour through Hwy 97C, Hwy 5A and through Highway 33 saying it took them nearly three hours.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed due to a landslide at North Beach Road Monday afternoon.

The next update is at 7 p.m.

A power outage in the area is impacting about 85 customers, said BC Hydro.

Huge boulders came crashing down, bringing with it power lines onto the highway around 2:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL

An assessment is in progress following of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessment.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

While the roadblock affects 0.3 kilometres, the detours in effect are considerably longer. DriveBC lists Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33 for detours.

The next update is expected around 5 p.m.

