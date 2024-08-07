Highway 99 between Lillooet and Pemberton reopens following mudslides

Landslides have happened in the area before, including in November 2021 when 5 people were killed

A large stretch of Highway 99 north of Pemberton, B.C. has reopened after a pair of mudslides forced it to close.

The province’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the reopening of the road at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, after slides closed a section approximately 20 kilometres south of Lillooet the night before.

The ministry says there were no reported injuries.

It says geotechnical engineers surveyed the site by helicopter on Tuesday and approved the maintenance contractor to move in with equipment to clear away the slide material.

It had said earlier that the slides of about 400 to 600 cubic metres came over the highway following heavy rain late Monday.

Landslides have happened in the area before, including in November 2021 when five people were killed in a slide as a series of atmospheric rivers rolled over southern B.C.

The Canadian Press