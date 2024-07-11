Woman dead after being ejected from vehicle on Highway 99 in Surrey

Traffic incident near Serpentine River kills woman in her early 20s Thursday morning

Highway 99 in South Surrey remained shut down during the morning commute Thursday (July 11) following a fatal collision. It re-opened to traffic shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 north of King George Boulevard that happened at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived at scene to find a woman in her early 20s who had been ejected from the vehicle and was dead, RCMP said in a release.

Two other occupants were located trapped in the vehicle and later taken to hospital for further assessment. A 23-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle; the other passenger is a 22-year-old man. Preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor, police noted.

Northbound Highway 99 traffic was diverted at King George for nearly 12 hours, causing a congested commute for several drivers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage in the area of Highway 99 at King George Boulevard during the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 24-100747.