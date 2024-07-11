 Skip to content
Woman dead after being ejected from vehicle on Highway 99 in Surrey

Traffic incident near Serpentine River kills woman in her early 20s Thursday morning
240718-pan-hwy-99-drive-bc-photo
Highway 99 remained closed to northbound traffic at King George Boulevard in South Surrey Thursday morning (July 11) after a fatal crash.(DriveBC/X photo)

Highway 99 in South Surrey remained shut down during the morning commute Thursday (July 11) following a fatal collision. It re-opened to traffic shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 north of King George Boulevard that happened at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived at scene to find a woman in her early 20s who had been ejected from the vehicle and was dead, RCMP said in a release.

Two other occupants were located trapped in the vehicle and later taken to hospital for further assessment. A 23-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle; the other passenger is a 22-year-old man. Preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor, police noted.

Northbound Highway 99 traffic was diverted at King George for nearly 12 hours, causing a congested commute for several drivers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage in the area of Highway 99 at King George Boulevard during the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 24-100747.

