UPDATED: One dead, highway closed after crash just outside Duncan

A crash at the corner of Allenby Road and the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Duncan this morning, July 5, has closed the highway. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and South Vancouver Island Traffic Services are investigating the scene of a fatal crash just outside Duncan on Monday morning, July 5.

RCMP officers found a commercial vehicle that had stopped just past the intersection of Allenby Road and the Trans-Canada Highway, and one person, who they are describing as a pedestrian, was lying on the ground suffering from serious injuries.

The crash also appears to have involved a motorcycle, though RCMP are currently calling it a single vehicle collision.

The RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage or saw any driving behaviour of the commercial vehicle before it reached the intersection to contact RCMP. The driver of the commercial vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

A traffic reconstructionist is working to determine the cause of the collision, which remains unknown at this time.

Traffic going north on the TCH is expected to be shut down for several hours, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Duncan Fire Department was also called to the scene. An investigator from Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement is on the scene, as is the BC Coroners Service, who will determine the identity of the person killed in the incident. RCMP said that the person’s identity will not be publicly released.

If you have any information about this collision, call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-416-0352.

More as it becomes available.