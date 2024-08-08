Highway connecting B.C., Alberta to reopen following Jasper wildfire

The highway was first closed on July 22

Highway 16 will reopen to all traffic beginning on Friday, two weeks after a wildfire ripped through Jasper.

DriveBC posted to X (formerly Twitter) Thursday that Highway 16 will reopen to all traffic Friday (Aug. 9) from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT, daily. Traffic has most recently only been open to commercial vehicles, but only from 5 to 7 a.m., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m.

However, stopping is not permitted, there is no place to fuel up or use the washroom after Mt. Robson and drivers are to obey all posted speed signs. There will be limited visibility.

DriveBC adds that times and access are subject to change based on operational needs.

Parks Canada says peace officers will have "enhanced" patrols to ensure the travel restrictions are followed.

The highway was first closed on July 22 as the wildfire raged nearby. On July 24, the wildfire hit the town of Jasper

The latest wildfire update from Parks Canada on Aug. 7 says the weather the day before didn't provide as much rain as hoped.

Crews have managed to continue to keep the fire spread minimal. The fire is approximately 34,000 hectares and is still classified as out of control.

"As we maintain and protect critical infrastructure and utilities inside and outside of the Municipality of Jasper, fire crews are increasing their efforts and prioritizing areas that are most critical in ensuring a safe re-entry for Jasperites."

Thousands of people had to flee the town and the fire destroyed about one-third of its buildings.

The provincial government has started online registration for bus tours for those whose homes were destroyed by the fire. The tours won't begin until it is safe for people to re-enter the town.

Highway 93N in Jasper, and all other roadways through Jasper National Park, remain closed to all non-incident traffic.

– With files from The Canadian Press