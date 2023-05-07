Hike for Hospice participants honour loved ones and raise money for Victoria Hospice

A large crowd participates in the 12th annual Hike for Hospice. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Michelle Macdonald leaves notes on a Tree of Remembrance to honour her father at Hike for Hospice 2023. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Victoria Hospice medical director Christine Jones speaks at the 12th annual Hike for Hospice. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Hike for Hospice 2023 participants honoured loved ones who have passed away. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Stages Dance Company helps 2023 Hike for Hospice participants warm up. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Canines competed for the ‘pawsitive’ spirit and best-dressed dog awards at the 12th annual Hike for Hospice. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) A large crowd participates in the 12th annual Hike for Hospice. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Hike for Hospice 2023 participants honoured loved ones who have passed away. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) A large crowd gathered at 2023 Hike for Hospice Sunday (May 7). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Stages Dance Company helps 2023 Hike for Hospice participants warm up. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

The 12th annual Hike for Hospice was back in Victoria this weekend supporting compassionate end-of-life care in the community and honouring loved ones who have passed away.

The 3.5. kilometre walk kicked off at Fisherman’s Wharf Park Sunday (May 7).

Hike for Hospice 2023 had already raised over $55,000 for Victoria Hospice programs and services by Sunday morning. The original fundraising goal was $50,000.

“We still have more money coming in,” said Debbie Greenway, community relations and events officer with Victoria Hospice. “We’re super excited. It’s wonderful for people to have such compassion and care for this cause. It just warms my heart.”

The event included a silent auction and live music from Mufaro Marimba.

People in attendance also left notes on a Tree of Remembrance to honour those no longer with us.

“This is a great place to come and remember loved ones and talk with other people who have gone through similar situations,” Greenway said.

Those interested in donating can do so at victoriahospice.org.

“Victoria Hospice helps many people on their end-of-life journey and afterwards,” Greenway said. “There are so many different services we provide. We have a wonderful bereavement program for people who are possibly struggling with the loss of a loved one. We just want to remind people that we’re here and we’re here for them in their time of need.”

READ MORE: Woman saying thanks to Victoria Hospice with bottle drive

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserVictoria Hospice