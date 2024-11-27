Hiker found alive 5 weeks after being reported missing in northern B.C. park

Sam Benastick taken to hospital after flagging down 2 workers on a trail to Redfern Lake

Police say a hiker who was reported missing more than five weeks ago amid frigid conditions in northern British Columbia has been found alive.

Northern Rockies RCMP said Wednesday that Sam Benastick was spotted on Tuesday when he flagged down two workers on a trail to Redfern Lake, about 250 kilometres southwest of Fort Nelson.

They recognized the man and took him to hospital, where police confirmed he was the missing hiker.

The search for Benastick had involved police, Kamloops, North Peace and Central Okanagan search and rescue, as well as the Canadian Rangers and volunteers.

Environment Canada data show temperatures in the region have recently dipped to about -30 C with snow falling.

Police said Benastick, who started what was supposed to be a 10-day camping trip on Oct. 7, told officers that he had been in at least three locations.

Benastick’s family had reported him missing on Oct. 19, after he failed to return from the trip in the area of Redfern-Keily Provincial Park.

“Sam told police that he stayed in his car for a couple of days and then walked to a creek, mountain side where he camped out for 10-15 days,” said the RCMP statement.

“Then (he) moved down the valley and built a camp and shelter in a dried-out creek bed. He then made his way to where he flagged down the two men and was taken to safety.”

Mike Reid, general manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, B.C., where Benastick’s family stayed during the search efforts, said he spoke on Tuesday afternoon to the hiker’s father, who told him the young man had been found.

Reid said Benastick’s family stayed at the Inn for about 24 days during the search.

“It’s just amazing. I’ve got three kids and five grandkids, and I could just imagine what they were going through. But right now they’re gonna have the best Christmas,” he said.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in the RCMP statement that finding Benastick alive was “the best possible outcome.”

“After all the time he was missing, it was feared that this was would not be the outcome.”