Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Search and rescue crews were able to successfully extract a stranded hiker off a ledge near Grouse Mountain Tuesday morning.

It’s believed the hiker was initially stranded on the Crown Buttress Trail on Crown Mountain Monday afternoon.

Due to poor weather, North Shore Rescue alongside Lions Bay Search and Rescue were unable to get to the hiker, who was forced to spend the night on the rather high-up ledge.

“Good outcome with a successful extraction, but very lucky,” North Shore Rescue said in a Facebook post.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
