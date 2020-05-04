Hikers, walkers urged to keep distance as Sooke parks reopen

Whiffin Spit and Marine Boardwalk most popular areas for park users

Hikers and walkers were urged to keep physical distancing top of mind as the District of Sooke relaxed restrictions surrounding municipal parks last weekend.

Whiffin Spit, Marine Boardwalk, Ed Macgregor, and Sooke Bluffs parks reopened to the public Friday, weeks after they closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials announced details of the re-openings last Thursday.

Park users were asked to keep pets on-leash, maintain at least two metres of distance from other residents, and restrict groups to members of the same household.

RELATED: Parks reopen in Sooke after coronavirus closures

Bylaw officers didn’t receive any complaints or issue warnings over the weekend, Norm McInnis, Sooke’s chief administrative officer, said, adding Whiffin Spit and the Marine Boardwalk were the busiest areas.

Bad weather may have kept many residents away from the parks, but bylaw officers will do increased monitoring of the areas in the days ahead.

All parks in the District of Sooke and the Capital Regional District are open. Provincial parks remain closed.


