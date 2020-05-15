Hillman hits 95 laps on penultimate day, will hit lap 101 Saturday

Veteran John Hillman continued his march on Friday as the Oak Bay resident did another session of laps in the Carlton House courtyard and is now sitting on 95.

His goal of doing 101 laps, to match his age of 101, is now a matter of formality as he prepares for a finishing celebration on Saturday. The campaign has been a raging success as he has already raised $35,000 more than the $101,000 goal he set out to raise for Save the Children Canada. The money will help support families that are facing financial hardship due to the social implications of the coronavirus.

Friday’s laps were marked by a flyover of a quartet of vintage war planes that made two passes.

Vintage war planes flew over Oak Bay this morning for 101 year old John Hillman who has raised $101k for Save the Children. He finishes the 101 laps tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LuPBsiy20I — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) May 15, 2020

“Is that all for me? Oh dear. This is amazing,” Hillman said, in response to the flyover.

Initially, Hillman set out to do the 101 laps over 20 days, averaging five per day. However, right from the start, he felt strong and will now finish in just 12 days as he upped his daily average to 10 laps.

“I was impressed by the Englishman, Capt. Tom., because particularly, we both wear the Burma Star medal,” Hillman said at the start.

“I’ve got 6 laps to go & I hope I get the same reception tomorrow. It’s been amazing.”

– John Hillman pic.twitter.com/lMETX9TyLI — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) May 15, 2020

The Burma Star is awarded to members of the British and Commonwealth forces for serving in Burma during the Second World War. Hillman was an engineer in the Royal Air Force who dropped bombs from a bomber during the Second World War.

On Friday, he smiled at the idea there were just six laps left for tomorrow.

“I hope I shall get the same reception that I got today, it’s been amazing,” Hillman said. “I feel wonderful. I’m looking forward to Saturday. I want to finish 101. I shall be disappointed when it’s all over because I have nothing to do.

To donate visit canadahelps.org.

