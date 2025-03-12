'Hints of the tropics': New apple variety developed in Summerland

Sunpunch apple was developed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Summerland Varieties Corp. is collaborating on a new Canadian apple variety.

The Sunpuch apple was developed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s tree fruit breeding program.

Summerland Varieties Corp. is collaborating with Martin’s Family Fruit Farm of Ontario and British Columbia, Algoma Orchards of Ontario, and Verger des Bois-Francs of Québec to deliver this apple variety.

The Sunpunch apple is refreshingly crisp and juicy, with hints of the tropics,” said Nick Ibuki, business development manager at Summerland Varieties Corp.

“Its tri-coloured skin, which transitions from gold to orange and red, combined with its remarkable shelf life, will ensure that Sunpunch apples radiate sunshine all year long.”

Summerland Varieties Corp. holds the global commercialization rights to this apple variety and has partnered with fruit growers and packers to create the Canadian club that will manage this launch.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with innovative apple producers like Martin’s Family Fruit Farm, Algoma Orchards and Verger des Bois-Francs”, said Sean Beirnes, general manager of Summerland Varieties Corp.

“Sunpunch apple growers, packers, retailers and consumers will all benefit from our demand-driven production plans, consistent quality standards and recognizable Sunpunch branding.”

The apple will first be made available in Ontario and Quebec, but commercial production is expected to expand to British Columbia, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and eventually throughout Canada, he said.

Summerland has had a long history of apple development. The Summerland Research Station, now the Summerland Research and Development Centre, was founded in 1914 and has developed numerous fruit varieties over the years.

One of the best-known varieties from Summerland was the Spartan apple. Work on this began in 1924 and the commercial trial took place in 1936.

In the early 2000s, Okanagan Specialty Fruits developed the Arctic apple, a group of patented apples containing a non-browning trait.