Historic B.C. bill promises better health for women during and after pregnancy

Natal health bill from Conservative MLA Jody Toor becomes first private member's bill to pass second reading in 43 years

Legislation under consideration in the B.C. legislature promises to improve medical care for women during and after pregnancy.

But is has already made history by becoming the first private member's bill in 43 years to pass second reading in the B.C. legislature.

Jody Toor, Conservative MLA for Langley-Willowbrook, Monday tabled the perinatal and postnatal mental health strategy act.

" The reality of prenatal and postnatal mental health is that one in five women in B.C. experience prenatal or postnatal mental health struggles — things like postpartum depression, anxiety, birth trauma and, in rare cases, postpartum psychosis," Toor said. "And yet the majority of these women don’t get the help they need."

Citing figures from Statistics Canada, Toor said the current system does not meet the mental health care needs of new mothers and their families.

"Right now there are three major problems," she said. "(Lack) of public awareness — too many parents don’t recognize what they’re going through as a medical issue; not enough community support — if you live in the right place and have the right benefits, you might find the care, but for many, that’s not an option; inconsistent training for health care providers — mental health screening isn’t standard practice in prenatal care, and that means problems go undiagnosed."

Toor said her bill would fix those gaps by ensuring a coordinated, accountable approach to prenatal and postnatal mental health care. She added that the health ministry would be responsible for developing a provincial strategy.

She said the strategy would ensure universal access to prenatal and postnatal mental health care; expand community-based mental health services so that parents can get help where they live; provide specialized training for health care providers to recognize signs; make families aware of available help; and improve grief support for those facing pregnancy loss or infant loss.

Toor tabled her bill Monday morning and it passed second reading Monday afternoon with 91 out of 93 MLAs. It will now undergo additional review and debate.