The Burnside House in Sooke. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

Historic Burnside House to embark on (short) journey toward restoration

Maple Avenue property sold to Silver Streak Boats

Sooke’s historic Burnside House on Maple Avenue will soon disappear from the ground it has occupied for 134 years, but it won’t be going far.

The tidy, yellow Georgian-style farm house was built in 1884 as a home for pioneer Michael Muir and his wife Matilda Welsh, and their family of six daughters.

For decades, it was better known as a homey boarding house or bed and breakfast, a hot spot for visitors to the area.

But by this winter, the heritage house, located on 1.75 acres of land, will be moved west on the property – with every beam, wall and window intact – as the first stage of a business expansion for Silver Streak Boats. 

“It would be hard to overstate the significance of Burnside,” said Elida Peers, the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.

“Michael Muir, though the youngest of the sons of pioneer John Muir Sr., was the businessman of the family, and at the helm of an enterprise that figured prominently in the industrial development of early British Columbia, especially in sawmilling and shipping.”

Peers said Burnside House is a typical farm house that would have dotted Sooke’s agricultural landscape during the Victorian era.

For Silver Streak Boats, moving Burnside House across the site and then refurbishing it could cost more than $200,000, said owner Andy Barry.

Barry bought the house and property earlier this year to build a 10,000 square-foot warehouse, but from the start he embraced saving the house as a commitment to Sooke.

“Everyone was telling me to tear it down, but I’m a local Sooke boy and it didn’t seem like the right thing to do,” he said.

Burnside House stands as a reminder of Sooke’s earliest settlers. It’s one of the oldest buildings in Sooke.

The house has a hip roof and a separate kitchen with the same roof style, which is typical of the region during this period. It rests on a rock and cedar post foundation and is clad with cedar drop siding. The interior walls were originally wallpapered with a cheesecloth backing. Several of the original 12-light sash windows are still intact, along with two of the five original fireplaces, according to the book 101 Historical Building of the Sooke Region.

Over the years, Burnside House has undergone considerable structural change, and in 1989 was awarded the Hallmark Society Merit of Excellence for restoration.

Barry hopes by this fall he can begin construction of the warehouse and another renovation of Burnside House, which will be used as a small office complex for small businesses.

He said the new warehouse is necessary to provide more space for his business, and provide off-street parking for his 25 employees.

“[Silver Streak Boats] has got no place to go,” he said. “It’s costing us money to do what we want to do.”

Silver Streak Boats builds, designs and services boats across North America, and has an annual payroll of $1.2 million.

Previous story
B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala
Next story
Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Just Posted

Yachting world race event helps christen new Victoria marina

Sailors from near and far contesting international Melges 24 event in Juan de Fuca Strait

Leave babies alone this Bambi season

When in doubt call the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin for advice

CRA scammer shows up with handcuffs, threats to Esquimalt woman’s front door

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

Vancouver Island firefighters involved in crash that closed highway

Officials say the driver suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash

Saanich domestic dispute ends in stabbing

Woman arrested today in relation to yesterday’s stabbing

Vancouver Island ‘ground zero’ for ocean plastics issue: Courtenay-Alberni MP

Gord Johns hosts World Oceans Day event in Parksville

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

B.C. ‘legacy tree’ policy under review after ancient fir logged

Old-growth logging in central Vancouver Island draws rebuke

UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

Creative writing prof had filed grievances saying UBC had violated his privacy and harmed reputation

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

Most Read