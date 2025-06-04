Vancouver Island's Carter Johnson advances to final round at famed music competition

As a finalist, Carter Johnson is set to play Russian pianist Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor on June 4

Carter Johnson, 28, performs a Concerto with conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra during the Semifinal round in the Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on May 29.

1 / 1 Carter Johnson, 28, performs a Concerto with conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra during the Semifinal round in the Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on May 29. Advertisement

Carter Johnson, a pianist from Campbell River, is among six outstanding pianists who have made it to the final round of the renowned Van Cliburn Competition in Fort Worth, Texas.

As a finalist, Johnson will perform Russian pianist Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor on June 4.

READ MORE: Campbell River's Carter Johnson to compete in prestigious global piano competition

The Cliburn, a renowned classical music event recognized as one of the most prestigious competitions in the genre, runs until June 7. The 28-year-old was selected from a global pool of 340 applicants from 45 countries.

Johnson began piano lessons at the age of five, inspired by the encouragement of his grandmother. He went on to study for 12 years with music teacher Shelley Roberts in Campbell River, developing both skill and artistry.

"To our knowledge, no Canadian has ever made it this far in the Cliburn’s history," said Susie Moscovich, who is active in the performing arts scene in Campbell River and awarded Johnson a music scholarship about 10 years ago. "To put this in perspective, this is akin to reaching the final round of the Stanley Cup. It is my understanding that a Canadian has never before reached this stage of the Cliburn Competition, making Carter’s accomplishment historic."

Johnson said growing up in Campbell River was a huge advantage to his musical education.

"I was blessed to study with Shelley Roberts between the ages of five and 17, and couldn’t have asked for a more inspirational, expressive, and dedicated teacher," he said. "Many other excellent teachers, with whom I would have occasional lessons, as well as high-quality music festivals in the North Island, provided a well-rounded musical training."

The six competitors will play two concertos alongside Marin Alsop and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

The final round can be streamed at cliburn.org.