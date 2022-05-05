Historic missing person file rekindled by Victoria police on Red Dress Day

Missing Esquimalt woman Belinda Cameron, a mother to two young girls at the time, was last seen on May 11, 2005, at Esquimalt’s Shoppers Drug Mart. Police hope someone with information can help her now-grown children find their mother. (Courtesy VicPD)

A 17-year-old Esquimalt missing person file was thrust back into the spotlight on May 5, Red Dress Day, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Victoria police used the day to request the sharing of any new information people may have on missing Esquimalt Indigenous woman Belinda Cameron, who was last seen at Shopper’s Drug Mart in the 800-block of Esquimalt Road on May 11, 2005.

Cameron, a mother to two young girls at the time, was reported missing on June 4 that year and an extensive investigation and search was undertaken.

Her daughters, now adults, are seeking to understand their mother’s disappearance, which police determined to be suspicious and a case of foul play. VicPD continues to be investigate the case as a homicide and is committed to bringing closure for Cameron’s family and help them find answers, a release stated.

At the time of her disappearance, Cameron was 42, stood 5’8” with a medium-to-large build and weighed approximately 170 pounds. She had long, dark brown hair parted in the middle and dark brown eyes, with silver-framed glasses.

Anyone with information on Belinda Ann Cameron’s whereabouts, or what may have happened to her is asked to call VicPD’s historical case review office at 250-995-7390, or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

