Historic sex crime trial for Penticton city councillor pushed back to 2026

Coun. James Miller will have been on leave from council for almost 20 months by the start of his trial

The trial of Penticton City Coun. James Miller for alleged historical sex crimes in Sarnia, Ontario won't happen until the end of March next year.

The trial coordinator for the Superior Court of Justice in Sarnia confirmed via email that Miller's trial had been pushed back from December 2025 to start on March 20, 2026.

Miller is facing 11 counts of criminal charges, which include seven counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching alongside one count of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 that emerged from investigations into historical allegations.

The charges date back to a time when Miller was a youth basketball coach in Sarnia.

The new trial date means Miller will have been on mandatory leave from Penticton City Council for almost 20 months after his arrest in August of 2024.

When he was arrested, Miller was initially charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 following two separate historical sexual assault investigations in Sarnia.

In November of 2024, further charges were brought forward by the Sarnia Police Service, bringing him to the current 11 counts.

Since Miller's absence, one seat on council was filled through a by-election, with Coun. Jason Reynen replacing MLA Amelia Boultbee.

A second by-election is currently expected to fill the seat vacated by newly-elected MP Helena Konanz.

Under provincial legislation, a by-election must be held to fill an empty seat on city council.

Miller and other city councillors including Konanz were asked by Mayor Julius Bloomfield in January to confirm their future intentions ahead of the Boultbee by-election, as everyone knew a federal election was approaching.

All of the councillors at the time, including Miller, stated their intentions to serve the remainder of their terms.

According to articles covering Miller's case in publications operated by his employer, the Okanagan Newspaper Group, he is also on administrative desk duties as managing editor of the Penticton Herald.

None of the charges against Miller have been proven in court.