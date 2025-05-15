 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Historic sex crime trial for Penticton city councillor pushed back to 2026

Coun. James Miller will have been on leave from council for almost 20 months by the start of his trial
Brennan Phillips
Brennan Phillips
25617005_web1_210630-PWN-ItsMillerTime-Miller_1
Coun. James Miller, seen in this photo provided during his 2021 campaign, has had his trial for historical sex crimes pushed back to 2026. (Submitted)

The trial of Penticton City Coun. James Miller for alleged historical sex crimes in Sarnia, Ontario won't happen until the end of March next year. 

The trial coordinator for the Superior Court of Justice in Sarnia confirmed via email that Miller's trial had been pushed back from December 2025 to start on March 20, 2026. 

Miller is facing 11 counts of criminal charges, which include seven counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching alongside one count of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 that emerged from investigations into historical allegations. 

The charges date back to a time when Miller was a youth basketball coach in Sarnia. 

The new trial date means Miller will have been on mandatory leave from Penticton City Council for almost 20 months after his arrest in August of 2024. 

When he was arrested, Miller was initially charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 following two separate historical sexual assault investigations in Sarnia. 

In November of 2024, further charges were brought forward by the Sarnia Police Service, bringing him to the current 11 counts. 

Since Miller's absence, one seat on council was filled through a by-election, with Coun. Jason Reynen replacing MLA Amelia Boultbee. 

A second by-election is currently expected to fill the seat vacated by newly-elected MP Helena Konanz. 

Under provincial legislation, a by-election must be held to fill an empty seat on city council. 

Miller and other city councillors including Konanz were asked by Mayor Julius Bloomfield in January to confirm their future intentions ahead of the Boultbee by-election, as everyone knew a federal election was approaching. 

All of the councillors at the time, including Miller, stated their intentions to serve the remainder of their terms. 

According to articles covering Miller's case in publications operated by his employer, the Okanagan Newspaper Group, he is also on administrative desk duties as managing editor of the Penticton Herald. 

None of the charges against Miller have been proven in court. 

Brennan Phillips

About the Author: Brennan Phillips

Brennan was raised in the Okanagan and is thankful every day that he gets to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in Canada.
Read more

More News

B.C. mom 'very happy' about new missing-person alert in the works
B.C. mom 'very happy' about new missing-person alert in the works
2 men charged in Lower Mainland drug-trafficking investigation
2 men charged in Lower Mainland drug-trafficking investigation
Surrey father, 35, wins $80M in record-breaking Lotto Max draw
Surrey father, 35, wins $80M in record-breaking Lotto Max draw