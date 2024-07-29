 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

‘Hit man’ scam targeting people in Prince George sparks police warning

The Canadian Press
web1_20230210130236-bf65c6b95435a95d9ba070aabcb946000f10a89fafa279f18308d304eb6c9782
A young person uses a smart phone in Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Police are warning the public about what they describe as a “hit man” scam.

Prince George RCMP say the fraud scheme involves victims who receive texts or emails with threatening messages saying the sender is being sent to kill them.

Police say the sender then offers to cancel the would-be “contract” on their life in exchange for a large sum of money and requests the funds in cryptocurrency.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says in a statement that the messages can be alarming, but it’s important to remember that the scam is designed to instil a sense of urgency.

She says there is no guarantee that sending money once will stop the demands.

The Mounties say criminals often find personal information about their victims by searching online, and they’re encouraging people to review their publicly available details, then change their privacy settings.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up