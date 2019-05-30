Hit the road with new car-share service in Central Saanich

Need a car but don’t want all the costs? Three Modo vehicles, one electric now in District

Central Saanich residents are familiar with sharing the road, now they can share cars, with the arrival of three Modo car-share vehicles.

From June 1, the popular car-share service will begin operating in Central Saanich, in a move the District says is an alternative, or addition, to private car ownership.

Two vehicles will be located in Saanichton Village, one being electric, and the third in Brentwood Bay, near the Old West Saanich Schoolhouse. The District hopes to see a fourth vehicle added in Brentwood by June next year.

“With Modo already serving thousands of residents in Sidney and Greater Victoria, Central Saanich provides a natural extension for members seeking an alternative to the rising costs of car ownership,” said Patrick Nangle, CEO of Modo.

The cars are seen as a good option for people who don’t own a vehicle or a household that needs an extra one sometimes. Rates include fuel, insurance, maintenance and parking privileges, and start at $4 per hour.

“We know that Central Saanich’s primary contributor to greenhouse gas emissions is from vehicles, and carsharing is a terrific way to see fewer vehicles on the road,” said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor.

In a move to show the District’s commitment, they have provided Modo with a revenue guarantee to help establish the service Central Saanich.

Modo has 700 cars, trucks, SUVs, minivans across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and Okanagan. To drive a Modo vehicle, members must join the co-operative by way of a one-time share purchase or a monthly fee. Members receive a fob for access, and then simply book the vehicles online, by app or by calling. Cars are picked up and returned to the same location, and may be booked up to a year in advance. The minimum booking duration is 30 minutes and the maximum is 10 days.

To get things rolling, Central Saanich residents and businesses can try Modo by joining online using the promo code CENTRALSAANICH to get $50 in free drive time.

To learn more or join Modo, visit modo.coop.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
