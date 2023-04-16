HMCS Esquimalt honoured as final Royal Canadian Navy ship lost in WWII

CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson speaks at the 2023 HMCS Esquimalt memorial service on Sunday (April 16) at Esquimalt’s Memorial Park. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins lays flowers at Esquimalt’s Memorial Park during the HMCS Esquimalt memorial service on Sunday (April 16). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) The HMCS Esquimalt memorial service on Sunday (April 16) featured the laying of wreaths. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins speaks at the HMCS Esquimalt memorial service on Sunday (April 16). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) CFB Esquimalt base chief Al Darragh (left) and base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson lay a wreath at the HMCS Esquimalt memorial service Sunday (April 16). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

CFB Esquimalt and the Township of Esquimalt commemorated the final Royal Canadian Navy ship to sink during the Second World War this weekend.

The HMCS Esquimalt memorial service was held Sunday (April 16) at Esquimalt’s Memorial Park.

HMCS Esquimalt was torpedoed by a German submarine in Halifax Harbour on April 16, 1945. Just three weeks later, the Second World War ended in Europe.

“Today we remember and honour the courage and sacrifice of the crew of HMCS Esquimalt,” CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. J. Jeffrey Hutchinson said. “This was a loss that ripples across many lives. There are heroes in this event. It is a privilege today to honour our shared history between this great community we call home and our namesake ship. A unique bond is formed when you name a vessel after a town or a city.”

The service included songs, speeches, the laying of wreaths and prayers.

“The story of HMCS Esquimalt will be told for many generations to come,” Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins said. ” The loss of the brave men who served on HMCS Esquimalt and their struggle in their final hours is important for us to rememeber. These were men with families, friends, communities and a love for their country. We will remember them. We will continue to commemorate the lives of these young men every year.”

READ MORE: Canada’s oldest living veteran of the Second World War turns 108 in Saanich

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CFB EsquimaltWorld War II