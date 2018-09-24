Humboldt Broncos returning player Brayden Camrud speaks with head coach Nathan Oystrick during a team practice Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

A program set up to deal with mental health issues in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has received about $1.4 million in donations.

The assistance program was set up in the days after the April crash to support players, families, coaches and volunteers across the 12-team league.

It’s meant to help people recover from shock and trauma after a collision between the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a transport truck left 16 people dead and 13 others injured.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

The program received support from Federated Co-operatives Limited and 22Fresh Apparel, a clothing company.

Officials say Co-op and its retail stores have now donated about $768,000.

The league also partnered with the Canadian Red Cross and Homewood Health to provide mental health assistance and counselling.

The Canadian Press

