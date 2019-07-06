A Central Saanich Police Service patrol car is shown in this Black Press Media file photo. (Black Press File)

Holes in wall of portable toilet prompt possible voyeurism investigation

‘Holes may have been used to infringe upon citizens’ privacy’: Central Saanich police

Three holes cut into the wall of a portable toilet at Island View Beach Campground have prompted Central Saanich police to open a mischief and possible voyeurism investigation.

Police issued a news release Saturday asking the public for assistance in solving the incident, described as mischief to property and possible voyeurism.

“On July 6, 2019, officers responded to [a] complaint from CRD Parks Staff whom had detected several holes in a portable toilet located at the Island View Beach Campground,” the news release stated. “Examination found three holes cut into the wall of one of the portable toilets, which could provide a view inside. Officers are concerned that the holes may have been used to infringe upon citizens’ privacy.”

READ ALSO: Suspected voyeur sneaks toilet cam into outhouse

Steps are being taken to “protect the public and investigate the incident,” the police service added. The portable toilet has been removed from service.

Sgt. Greg Johnson, who sent the news release, clarified to Black Press Media no reports of voyeurism — or possible voyeurism — had been made to police, but he said past incidents of voyeurism across Vancouver Island led to the police service’s response.

READ ALSO: Saanich grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

“We’re just trying to inform and protect the public, and we’re just taking a very cautious approach to this,” he said.

“If it were just mischief — if somebody was just knocking holes in a washroom — I wouldn’t be doing a press release on that.”

Johnson described the holes as “fairly small” and noted that police checked other toilets in the area and updated park staff on crime prevention.

READ ALSO: Retired Canadian Armed Forces member, accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, awaits verdict in Esquimalt

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity at the campground between Thursday and Saturday — July 4 and July 6 — is asked to contact police. Witnesses or anyone affected by the incident is asked to refer to the file number 2019-2327, when reaching out.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

