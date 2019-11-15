Holiday Country Grocer campaign returns to make children’s dreams come true

Proceeds from campaign go towards Help Fill A Dream foundation

Jonathan Gingras was recently the recipient of an electric bike thanks to the Help Fill A Dream Foundation. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

The annual Country Grocery holiday campaign is back and is going to be bigger and better as it helps make more dreams come true.

For the past eight years, owners, team members, suppliers and customers of Country Grocer stores have banded together to support children from Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands who have complex health and medical conditions.

This year, a record number of Country Grocer suppliers will be adding to the holiday spirit with special promotions to support the campaign.

Money from the campaign goes to Help Fill A Dream, a local organization that supports families who have a child facing serious health issues. The money goes directly to support children like 16-year-old Jonathan Gingras, who first received assistance from Help Fill A Dream when he was born.

“Jonathan’s life has been a long and difficult journey, including 40 surgeries, 50 per cent lung capacity and an artificial hearing device,” said Leoni Gingras, Jonathan’s mom. “With surgery behind him, he is dreaming of being a regular kid who can ride a bike to school but he isn’t strong enough and needs an electric bike.”

Jonathan Gingras was nothing but smiles after his dream was filled in the form of a new electric bicycle.(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

This year, Jonathan’s dream of having an electric bike came true thanks to seven other children who have had their dreams filled by the organization. The group of seven fundraised over the past year to pay it forward, resulting in Jonathan receiving an electric bike in September.

“We have seen the powerful difference that Help Fill A Dream makes in the families that are supported. Country Grocer is also Vancouver Island-based and believes in giving back to the communities our stores are located in,” said Country Grocer director Peter Cavin. “Whether it be financial support, a family vacation, a piece of medical equipment or a backyard pirate ship playground, Help Fill A Dream’s work and kindness helps families through difficult times.”

Cavin said being able to help dreams come true is heartwarming and brings a sense of pride, knowing that a real difference is being made in people’s lives.

Help Fill A Dream executive director Craig Smith said the Country Grocer holiday campaign is one of the organization’s favourites.

“We simply could not support the number of Island families that we do each year without the generosity of such incredible community partners like Country Grocer,” Smith said. “We are consistently humbled by the commitment and passion of the Country Grocer employees who make this campaign such a success every year.”

This year at Country Grocer, donations of a portion of sales from dream bouquets from Eurosa Farms and from Island-grown Christmas trees from Wintergreen Tree Farm will be back, as well as the ability to make donations at checkout from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13. The cumulative amount raised through this annual campaign is over $100,000.

