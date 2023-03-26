Holocaust victims to be honoured at Victoria Jewish Cemetery

The Yom Hashoah event is taking place April 16

Flowers lay on a slab at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany to commemorate Holocaust victims. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Those who lost their lives in the Holocaust will be honoured at the Victoria Jewish Cemetery next month.

The event will be held April 16 at 1 p.m. as part of Yom Hashoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The theme this year is “Reflections Across Generations.”

Arlette Baker, who survived the Holocaust, and Claire Sicherman, a descendant of survivors, will share their stories.

The event will also include prayers, reflections and music, and everyone is welcome to attend.

