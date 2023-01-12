Michael Kriberg is accustomed to watching his children score goals playing hockey, but after winning a $1-million Maxmillions prize from the Nov. 29, 2022 Lotto Max draw, he can complete some goals of his own off the ice.

‘Holy smokes!’ Victoria lottery winner learns about jackpot at kids’ hockey tournament

Michael Kriberg plans on lots and lots of travel

A Victoria resident used technology to discover he was now a millionaire.

“I was at a hockey tournament in Nanaimo and I used the BCLC! Lotto App on my phone to validate my ticket,” recalled Kriberg. “The first thing that crossed my mind was ‘holy smokes!’”

The Victoria resident was most excited to share the news with his wife, who was “excited and in disbelief.”

Apart from paying off his mortgage, Kriberg plans to travel and help his family.

On how it feels to win?

“I’m excited and scared. This win will make things more comfortable.”

Kriberg purchased the winning ticket at the Country Grocer at Royal Oak Shopping Centre in Victoria.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $173 million from Lotto Max.

