Seniors receiving home care in Victoria shouldn’t see any changes, says Island Health, ahead of a service transition to the health authority. But the BC Care Providers Association has concerns about the impact the transition will have on an already too-small workforce. (Unsplash)

Home care transition could exacerbate worker shortage: Seniors advocate

Advocate fears impact of eight-hour shift model on an industry under stress

The home care worker shortage has hit a crisis point, according to the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA), and the upcoming transition to regional health authorities could put pressure on an already dwindling workforce.

By Oct. 31, Island Health is taking over publicly funded home support service delivery on South Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. That means employees of Beacon Community Services, the non-profit in charge of home support in the South Island, will be transitioned to provincial employee status.

Home support workers help with bathing, dressing, cooking and other daily living activities, primarily for seniors.

But the industry is facing a worker shortage, with 50 per cent of B.C. home care workers identifying staff shortages in their organizations – in contrast with the growing number of B.C. seniors.

“Any location like Vancouver Island, which is a destination for retirees, it would go without saying that you are likely going to experience a higher need for care aids and are going to be experiencing a much larger need for things like long-term care beds and home care,” said Daniel Fontaine, CEO of BC Care Providers Association.

But he said the employees necessary to cover that need simply aren’t there.

“We’re in really, a very critical position, and I talk to care providers across the province…and they’re all reporting, whether they’re in home care or long-term care, issues with shortages,” he said. “There just are not enough.”

And South Vancouver Island isn’t the only place where home care is transitioning. Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are taking over home care services in their regions too. In total, 4,000 workers are being transitioned to three health authorities.

Fontaine said that although the health authorities are committed to maintaining quality care, the transition could be detrimental to an already suffering industry.

The government’s eight-hour shift model could throw a wrench in an already small pool of workers, which Fontaine said often sees workers taking on scattered shifts and part-time work, covering the early mornings and evenings when home care is typically most-needed.

While that might not be ideal for workers, Fontaine said more care aids are needed for the eight-hour shift model.

“That’s concerning because this is not a hockey team. We don’t have a team we can go grab players from,” he said. “These are seniors and these are their care plans, and they’re very complex. We just don’t have the extra bodies that we can move around.”

READ ALSO: Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

READ ALSO: Island Health takes over home care from Beacon Community Services

But Island Health says it will create “integrated neighbourhood teams” and provide strong, “client-centred” work.

“A client will not see a major change between Beacon providing the service and ourselves providing the service,” said Victoria Power, director of regional rehabilitation quality for Island Health. “Continuity of having that same worker in your home is paramount.”

But Power said Island Health will be working on the need for more workers.

“We have a need for community health workers,” she said. “We need everybody and we will likely need more [workers] as our population is aging in Victoria.”

Power said as people live longer, care is becoming more complex.

“That’s why we are absolutely, 100 per cent, telling employees that we need everybody,” she said.

The BCCPA has estimated that the transition of 4,000 workers to one employer per region could reduce the capacity of the workforce by 25 per cent, as employees who supplement their incomes with overtime work are forced into taking one job.

Fontaine speculates that some employees will retire early or head to private practices.

And the impact of the shortage has already been felt in B.C., both by seniors and community health workers.

According to 2016 data from Safe Care BC, the injury rate for home, community care and support workers is twice the provincial average of all occupations – and most of the injuries are caused by overexertion.

The report also found that time loss claims increased 42 per cent over five years.

And the seniors they care for are suffering too. The Office of the Seniors Advocate of British Columbia found that home care complaints across the province had risen 32 per cent in 2017-2018, over and above a 23 per cent increase the year prior.

“We’re a staff and labour-intensive organization and we need people to help seniors,” Fontaine said. “Continuity of care is very top of mind for seniors, they really want to have the same care as much as they can.”

Service contracts with non-profit and for-profit home care contractors expire in 2020, sparking the move to health authority jurisdiction this fall.

READ ALSO: Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

READ ALSO: Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man’s lawsuit claiming rights to People’s Party name heading to court

Just Posted

Home care transition could exacerbate worker shortage: Seniors advocate

Advocate fears impact of eight-hour shift model on an industry under stress

United Way to recognize outstanding community members

The annual Spirit Awards celebration will feature 13 award recipients

Rickter Scale: More smoke and secondhand hindsight

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

How worried should we be about the bees?

One bee species hasn’t been seen since 1990

20-minute sailing delay from Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands

7:05 a.m. sailing time affected

WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

One person in custody, another fled following crash on Kelly Road

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening in B.C.

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Most Read