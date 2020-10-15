Nearly 70 survey respondents said they left kitchen while cooking, as fires are most likely to start in kitchens, according to a national insurance supplier. (Pixabay)

Nearly 70 survey respondents said they left kitchen while cooking, as fires are most likely to start in kitchens, according to a national insurance supplier. (Pixabay)

Home fires most likely to start in kitchen, according to insurance providers

Nearly 70 survey respondents said they left kitchen while cooking

Fires are most likely to start in the kitchen, bedrooms and living room, according to a leading supplier of insurance in Canada.

Cooking equipment that ignites clothing, oil or flammable liquids are the leading sources of preventable house fires, according to SGI Canada, a statement that broadly aligns with findings from National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). It finds that 49 per cent of home fires are caused by cooking.

RELATED: Saanich firefighters prepare for modified Fire Prevention Week focused on kitchen safety

This finding echoes appeals from local firefighters during Fire Prevention Week in calling on families to establish to create a ‘kid-free zone’ of at least three feet around stove and areas where there is hot food or drinks. Sidney Volunteer Fire Department is also calling on families to turn pot and pan handles inward so that they can’t be easily knocked over, while keeping a ‘close eye on what you fry’ as most home cooking fires involve the stove.

According to the NFPA, citing figures from a Red Cross survey, nearly 70 per cent of respondents said they have left the kitchen while cooking.

According to SGI, Canada records about 24,000 house fires each year, resulting in an average of 377 deaths and 3,048 injuries per year.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ELECTION 2020: Candidates outline top issues facing Saanich South
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today here’s how in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

VicPD officers at the Johnson Street bridge for a report of a person in the water on Oct. 14, 2020. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
UPDATED: Man rescued from Victoria’s Inner Harbour

One officer treated for exposure after jumping into water to search for man

Victoria police are asking for the public's help in locating Dallid Briet, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (VicPD)
VicPD looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Dallis Briet was spotted Wednesday in Victoria

The City of Victoria’s Broughton Street parkade downtown under the public library central branch has been rather full lately with its cheap rates, but those fees are going up as of Oct. 15. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria drivers: city parkade rate hikes take effect Oct. 15

City uses latest round of price increases to even out demand around its five parkades

Guests sit on the patio of Penny Farthing and Vis a Vis using former parking spots along Oak Bay Avenue. Council extended the temporary pilot project until Oct. 31 of 2021. (Black Press Media File)
Oak Bay News readers respond to on-street patio dining

Council extends business use of street space

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today here’s how in Greater Victoria

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

The group says cases continue to rise in crowded places, close-contact settings and closed spaces

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

The study conducted for BC Council of Forest Industries found that more than 340 communities and 120 Indigenous Nations and organizations of all sizes benefited economically from the forest industry supply chain . (Black Press file photo)
B.C. forest industry bought $7 billion worth goods and services from local suppliers: study

On Vancouver Island, $1.2 billion worth of goods and services were purchased from 1,600 suppliers, most from Nanaimo and Campbell River

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

Most Read