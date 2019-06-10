Home invader chased out of Oak Bay residence

Oak Bay Police responded to a home invasion near Uplands Golf Course on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m. No description was filed for the suspect. (Black Press File Photo)

An Oak Bay resident who lives next to Uplands Golf Course awoke on Saturday night to find an intruder in their home.

The resident chased the suspect out of the house, at about 11:30 p.m., and called Oak Bay Police who attended the home in the 3200-block of Woodburn Avenue.

“No description was provided,” said Oak Bay Police’s Sgt. Chris Goudie. Police deployed a K-9 unit and forensic services.

“There have been no similar cases reported in the area. The matter is still under investigation and anyone with information are asked to call the police,” Goudie added.

Other reports from the week of June 3 to 9 featured a scam attempt on June 6, spray-paint vandalism to a van on June 3 and the theft of an expensive banjo on June 8.

On June 3, a resident at the 2400-block of McNeill Ave reported their van was tagged (spray-painted) with the word “pork” in green paint. If you recognize this tag and know the author, contact police.

On June 6, police were notified of an attempted fraud in south Oak Bay. The complainant received a call from someone claiming to be Visa security. This person claimed the complainant owed $1,000 to Visa. The payment was requested via gift cards with the codes sent in an email.

The suspicious complainant confirmed with Visa that they would never conduct business that way.

On June 6 two women were walking along the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue when they were followed a short distance by an unknown male who asked for change. The women were uncomfortable and went into a local business. Police located the male, who is well known to police and who suffers from health issues. He was cautioned about the situation and the impact it may have on people, Goudie said.

On June 8, police received a report that a “Nick Hawkins banjo” was removed from a vehicle overnight in the 1100-block of Transit Road.

If you have information regarding these or any crime, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

