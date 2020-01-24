The Township of Esquimalt says the cause of a spill in the Gorge Creek is a home heating oil tank. (Black Press Media file photo)

Home oil tank to blame for spill in Esquimalt’s Gorge Creek

Resident reported spill on Saturday

The Township of Esquimalt has identified one source of a recent oil spill in the Gorge Creek.

According to the Township, a home heating oil take leaked oil into both the ground and storm water system. The tank has been disconnected from the system so further spills are prevented. Next steps for the homeowner are also being addressed by Esquimalt staff, who are also working the the CRD Regional Source Control program to ensure there are no other spills contributing to the problem.

“The Township continues to liaise with the Ministry of Environment to ensure clear communication as the situation continues to evolve,” a news release from the Township said.

READ ALSO: Booms go up in Gorge Creek after hydrocarbon spill

An environmental contractor has also been hired to bolster containment and cleanup efforts, including adding booms in significant locations. Esquimalt staff and contractors will continue to work over the weekend on cleanup and monitoring.

“It’s important to note that part of Esquimalt’s monitoring includes observing wildlife or signs of distress,” the news release said. “So far no animals have been reported in poor health.”

Park visitors who notice an animal in distress are being asked to call Wild ARC at 1-855-622-7722.

Residents and businesses are also reminded to avoid allowing chemicals and other materials into catch basins and drains.

READ ALSO: Gorge Creek contamination caused by septic tank dumping

To avoid further disruption, residents are asked to respect the fencing around the creek. Anyone who has spotted a spill or notice the risk of one that could occur are asked to report it immediately by calling 1-800-663-3456.

A resident reported the spill in the Gorge Creek on Saturday. Gorge Creek runs adjacent to Esquimalt Gorge Park and flows into the Gorge Waterway. The mouth of the creek is an estuary and bird sanctuary.

With files from Kendra Crighton

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

