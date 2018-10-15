Our Place Society is holding a blanket and sleeping bag drive as winter approaches. (Pixabay)

Homeless Action Week: Our Place Society asking for blankets, sleeping bags

The fundraiser is off to a slow start as the days get colder

Lately mornings have been darker and colder. While for most people that might mean leaving extra time to warm up the car or wearing an extra layer of clothing, for Victoria’s homeless population the struggle is much worse.

That’s why Our Place launched a sleeping bag and blanket drive on Oct. 11, as a part of Homeless Action Week.

Our Place set an ambitious goal of collecting 500 blankets and 300 sleeping bags. Communications director Grant McKenzie said so far donations are coming in slowly, but surely.

Victoria, Our Place push for storage space to serve homeless population

“We got off to a late start, but we’ve seen quite a few coming in,” McKenzie said,”We probably have about 20 sleeping bags and 30 blankets.”

Donated items can be used as long as they’re clean, and all sizes are welcome.

McKenzie added that anyone going through their closets can also donate hats, gloves, coats and more.

“Rain gear is always necessary, and also socks and underwear,” he said. “We go through 100 pairs of socks per day.”

Victoria artist paints portraits of the homeless

There is also a constant shortage of men’s clothes, as well as shoes and boots.

Donations can be dropped off to 919 Pandora Ave. where staff are on-site 24 hours per day.

For more information, you can head to ourplacesociety.com

