Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties shakes hands with protester Howard Breen on a verbal agreement not to physically confront the Minister of Environment. Breen eventually confronted the minister and was arrested, only to be released shortly thereafter. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Protests, phone scams and theft keep Oak Bay Police busy

Homeowner interrupts break-and-enter in Uplands

A homeowner interrupted a break-and-enter in progress on the 3,200-block of Ripon Road at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

It appears nothing was stolen, however.

Oak Bay Police noted they were not advised of the incident until 24 hours later.

“Call 911 [immediately] should you experience a similar incident,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for witnesses to anything or anybody unusual in the area on that day to please call the Oak Bay Police (250-592-2424) or CrimeStoppers (1-800-222-8477).

The break-and-enter is one of the 103 calls Oak Bay Police attended to from Aug. 18 to 25.

Among the most concerning was the victimization of a senior citizen.

The victim received a call by someone claiming they were with the Visa credit card company and that there was a fraudulent EBay purchase of $5,000 on her credit card.

Upon request, the senior provided her credit card number, expiry and three-digit security number. Following that, the fraudster then used the and scammed the senior out of $5,000 dollars. The senior then received a call from the real Visa company advising her of this fraudulent purchase and this time, cancelled her credit card.

Later, the original scammers called and tried to defraud her again. This time the senior was wise to the scam and hung up.

On Monday, Aug. 19, protester Howard Breen was arrested by Oak Bay Police when Breen himself tried to perform a “citizens arrest” on Catherine McKenna, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, who was making a major announcement. Breen complied with the arrest and was held briefly and released without charges or conditions.

Bike theft spiked in Oak Bay and across the region last week.

Oak Bay Police received three separate reports of bikes stolen from unlocked garages and driveways.

Two of the four bikes reported stolen were recovered and returned to the owners.

“A friendly reminder that if your bike has any value to you, lock it up in a secure room or use a heavy duty chain lock,” Bernoties said.

The type of lock can make a major difference, Bernoties added. Chain locks can be ground through which costs time and creaties a lot of noise in the process. Cable locks are easily cut with bolt cutters which are quiet. Bike shops are knowledged on the best lock set up.

The owner of an unlocked vehicle on the 2800-block of Dunlevy Street reported a Louis Vuitton wallet, containing credit cards and cash, as stolen. The theft occurred between between Sunday and Monday.

On Wednesday, police, fire and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to a two-vehicle crash at Newport Ave. and Windsor Rd.

“The cause of the crash appears to have been the result of the driver being distracted. Witnesses are asked to call the Oak Bay Police,” Bernoties said.

Crews then responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at Central and Newport avenues. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, police responded to Anderson Hill Park for a report of a male yelling at a female.

The male was found to have breached strict conditions regarding being in contact or communicating with the woman. He was subsequently arrested for the breach and due to his extensive history (13 convictions of breach) was remanded in custody.

On Friday a driver ran over a pedestrian’s foot at the corner of Bowker Avenue and Cadboro Bay Road. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Oak Bay Police also responded to six unrelated mental health calls.

