Police secured the home of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and wife, Honey Sherman after they were found dead on Friday, December 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Homicide detectives now probing billionaire couple’s death

Police release cause of death of Barry and Honey Sherman as “ligature neck compression”

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the deaths of billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey after autopsies revealed the couple died from “ligature neck compression,” Toronto police said Sunday night.

Police issued a brief statement, but refused to comment further about the deaths of the couple, who were found in their Toronto home on Friday.

“That is what the post-mortem indicates and that is the terminology that they give us,” Const. Michelle Flannery said when asked to elaborate on findings from autopsies performed over the weekend.

The statement said homicide detectives have taken the lead on investigating the deaths, which have been classified as “suspicious.” Homicide detectives have been involved in the investigation since Friday.

The statement contained no other details, except to formally identify the Shermans as the two people found dead in a Toronto home on Friday.

Previously, police refused to confirm the identities, although they had been identified by a number of political and business leaders.

Sherman, 75, was the founder of pharmaceutical giant Apotex. He started the company in 1974 and grew it into the largest Canadian-owned drug company.

Related: Apotex confirms deaths

Canadian Business magazine recently assessed his fortune at $4.77 billion, making him the 15th richest person in the country.

Sherman faced legal action from family members alleging they had been cut out of the company over the years.

As a producer of more than 300 generic pharmaceutical products, Apotex has itself seen a number court cases, as companies have pushed back on its efforts to sell cheaper no-name options.

Honey Sherman, 70, was on number of boards, including the York University Foundation and the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The Shermans were among Canada’s most generous philanthropists and also organized funding of charitable causes through the Apotex Foundation. The couple made numerous multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities and had buildings named in their honour.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposed public art installation sparks debate in Victoria
Next story
Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation

Just Posted

Environment Canada says snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for flurries and cold air throughout the next week

Thousands without power on Vancouver Island

Tuesday’s dump of snow has cut power to nearly 10,000 homes in Victoria and Duncan

A vision for Turkey Head

Public input sought on vision for waterfront public land

Proposed redesign would add 350 rental units

University Heights owner submits initial redesign to Saanich

Massive pot farm in the works for Central Saanich

$500 million project could see as many as 21 greenhouses on 70 acres of land

VIDEO: Readers’ holiday traditions – bike rides, spiders, and singing

What are your favorite holiday traditions?

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Car crushed under tractor trailer in collision in Nanaimo

One motorist fled the scene, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

Saanich will ask the province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities… Continue reading

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Shew sisters win gold, silver at SFU’s War on the Floor

Saanich wrestling sisters training under former Claremont champ

Most Read