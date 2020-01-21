(Black Press Media file photo)

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP, VIIMCU investigating

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a homicide on the West Shore after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

West Shore RCMP said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision near the 3100-block of Humpback Road in Langford on Jan. 20 around 11:30 p.m.

Police attended the scene and found a dead man inside the vehicle. West Shore RCMP said foul play is suspected and the death is being investigated as a homicide, with VIIMCU leading the investigation. Currently, West Shore RCMP and VIIMCU are gathering evidence.

READ ALSO: RCMP confirms foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

Police said no suspects have been arrested.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and that police will not be releasing the victim’s name.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area of the 3100-block of Humpback Road between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 20. Anyone who may have been a witness is being asked to come forward and speak to police.

READ ALSO: RCMP identifies persons of interest in murder of Metchosin man

“Investigators will be in the area canvassing the neighbourhood,” Saggar said. “The public is asked to review any home security video surveillance and vehicle dash camera that may have captured suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to refund B.C. buyer over puppy’s behaviour
Next story
Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Just Posted

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP, VIIMCU investigating

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

George Jay parents tired of dog poop left on school’s fields

Parents advocate for stronger fines, more signage in the neighbourhood

PHOTOS: Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow stopped paper carriers

More than 180 carriers brave the snow for deliveries

VIDEO: Greater Victoria mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Police suspect foul play in Cowichan Tribes death

Police are looking at foul play in relation to a death on… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Most Read