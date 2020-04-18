Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

A photo shared by family to Facebook of April Parisian’s truck and camper.
Family say April Lee-Ann Parisian was last seen seven days ago in the Fraser Canyon community of Spuzzum. Submitted photo

B.C.’s homicide investigation team has been called in to assist in the search of a missing Spuzzum woman after a man was found dead from self-inflicted wounds inside her camper truck, police confirm.

April Lee-Ann Parisian has been missing from the Fraser Canyon community of Spuzzum for over a week.

On Thursday evening, officers located her truck and camper between Abbotsford and Chilliwack, on Vye Road, according to a news release from Hope RCMP on Friday night (April 17). Parisian was nowhere in sight, but the officers found a man inside the vehicle.

“After a short dialogue, they ultimately located the man inside with what is believed to be a self-inflicted wound,” RCMP said.

Paramedics tried to provide medical assistance but the man died. The Abbotsford Police Department is now conducting a sudden death investigation together with the BC Coroners Service.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified. The IIO investigates any death or injury linked to police, to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in the incident.

Family of Parisian have told The Hope Standard that Parisian’s boyfriend had driven her vehicle into the Fraser Valley from their home in Spuzzum, located outside of Hope. Police have not identified the man who died.

The investigation into Parisian’s disappearance remains ongoing.

Read more: Family issue urgent appeal to locate woman missing from Hope area

Family are also organizing a community search from Hope Saturday, April 18 at noon.

Anyone with information about Parisian’s disappearance is urged to call investigators at 1-877-551-4448, or can contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477.


