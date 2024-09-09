Homicide probe launched after Nanaimo man found dead in Lake Cowichan home

Police investigating suspicious death of Tavis Cragg

Police attend to a home in the 7900 block of Cowichan Lake Road near Greendale Road on Thursday, Sept. 5.

1 / 1 Police attend to a home in the 7900 block of Cowichan Lake Road near Greendale Road on Thursday, Sept. 5. Advertisement

After speculation within the community for two days, the RCMP have confirmed the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is assisting RCMP with a suspected homicide investigation in Lake Cowichan.

Police arrived at a home in the 7900 block of Cowichan Lake Road about 11 p.m. on Sept. 3 to check a property for Tavis Cragg, who was reported missing from Nanaimo the same day.

Cragg was found at the home, and responding officers believe he was a victim of a homicide.

The following day, witnesses saw police tape restricting access to the driveway near Greendale Road and authorities — and security — were still at the scene the following afternoon.

"The investigation remains in its early stages but investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety," said RCMP in a news release issued Sept. 6, three days after the initial event.

VIIMCU has since taken charge of the investigation and one suspect was identified and was met by investigators.

"This file remains under investigation and further details cannot be shared at this time," said the release.

Those who may have information about this incident are urged to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.



