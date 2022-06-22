Simon James Baker has been charged with second-degree murder in a homicide that claimed the life of a Victoria woman Monday, June 20. (Photo submitted)

Simon James Baker has been charged with second-degree murder in a homicide that claimed the life of a Victoria woman Monday, June 20. (Photo submitted)

Homicide suspect and victim named as Nanaimo RCMP investigate case

Police want to speak with anyone who knew why the victim, who was from Victoria, was in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP have released the names of the suspect and victim in this week’s homicide in the city’s Harewood area.

Simon James Baker, 21, of Nanaimo, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Denise Allick, 40, of Victoria, following the alleged crime Monday, June 20, at a home on Eighth Street.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police responded to a report of a disturbance outside the residence at about 10 p.m. to find Allick had died because of injuries she had sustained.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating homicide in Harewood

Baker was arrested a short time later without incident and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. today, June 22, in Nanaimo.

Police noted in the press release that they do not know why Allick was in Nanaimo this week, and they don’t know whether the victim and suspect knew one another.

The Nanaimo RCMP would like to speak with anyone who has information about why Allick was Nanaimo. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-3245, quote file 2022-9074 and request to speak to an officer with Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimemurderRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens in Colwood after bomb scare
Next story
Crash slows traffic on Vernon Avenue near Saanich police, fire stations

Just Posted

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, December 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial Royal BC Museum upgrades set to cost $789M

A crash has traffic slowed on Vernon Avenue in Saanich Wednesday afternoon. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Crash slows traffic on Vernon Avenue near Saanich police, fire stations

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens in Colwood after bomb scare

The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. (Courtesy Island Corridor Foundation)
Capital Regional District continues push to get trains moving again on Vancouver Island