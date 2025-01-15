Hope for cancer patients needing transportation wheels into B.C. communities

Expanding organization seeking volunteer drivers to get people to their treatment

The Canadian Cancer Society's Wheels of Hope program is set to provide free rides to cancer patients in parts of the province where the service was not available before

The initiative was launched in Interior B.C., Vancouver Island, and Prince George in 2021 and recently expanded to include northwest B.C. and the East Kootenays This was possible due to an additional investment of $20 million from the provincial government in 2024.

Wheels of Hope drivers will help the patients get to and from their medical appointments. In the northwest, this includes hospitals within their cities and inter-city between Kitimat, Terrace, and Prince Rupert. After the volunteers complete their tasks, the society will reimburse their mileage and provide tax receipts.

"We just need five or more volunteers in each area to launch the program," said Mark Kahan, volunteer recruiter.

"Our volunteers are literally making a difference in someone's life. So if you like to drive, enjoy chatting with people, and have a few weekdays in a month to spare, I encourage people to consider signing up. We're very flexible on a time commitment," he added.

Kahan shared that many cancer patients cannot drive themselves to their appointments safely or may not own a vehicle. Some may lack a family member or friend nearby who can assist with transportation.

Depending on the severity of their condition, patients may need to attend daily radiation sessions on weekdays for up to six weeks, which can be difficult for family members to manage, especially if it requires taking time off work.

In 2024, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) estimated the financial burden on a cancer patient in Canada averages nearly $33,000. This amount includes out-of-pocket expenses and lost income during treatment and recovery.

Kahan proudly says that CCS has been helping offset some associated costs, thereby reducing the patient's burden. Wheels of Hope is part of their Travel Treatment Fund, which also assists with air transportation and accommodation in some instances.

In 2023-24, the fund provided travel support to 1,398 cancer patients from 249 communities. It also offered 11,722 nights of free lodging at CCS's four locations, which previously charged $55 per night.

"To take on cancer, it takes a society. We want to make sure that anybody in these areas that need a ride to the treatment gets one," said Kahan. "It really is a great volunteer experience. I started out at the CCS as a volunteer driver and I really loved that I was making a difference, right in my own community."

Kahan assures that the organization conducts a thorough vetting process for drivers and their vehicles to ensure patient safety.

"We quite often hear the volunteers say that they get back so much more than they give," he said. "There's conversations and the kindness and the compassion are all there. A lot of people don't want to talk about their cancer, sometimes they just want to talk about sports or what's happening in their own community... the great thing is, our volunteers get to meet so many interesting people from all walks of life."

The program also operates a free volunteer-run service that transports cancer patients living in the East Kootenays to Cranbrook's East Kootenay Regional Hospital for treatment. It also has a fund that provides short-term assistance to cancer patients to cover costs associated with travel.

"It's expensive for someone in a rural community, if they've got to drive into Cranbrook or major centres. They've got to pay for gas to get there, lodging, parking, food. It's stressful. They have to take on all these costs," said Kahan.

CCS is currently searching for more volunteers in the East Kootenay region to transport cancer patients to the hospital in Cranbrook. Kahan said they currently have a team of four volunteers, but could use half a dozen more.

"If they're available for a half a day a week or a few days a month, we're very flexible with the time commitments," said Kahan. "Holidays and time away are no problem. We have lots of snowbirds. We have summerbirds who drive in the winter and take the summers off."

"Our volunteer drivers get to meet so many interesting people from all walks of life and it can be very special. We quite often hear from volunteers that they get back so much more than they give," he said.

"If you like to drive, enjoy chatting with people and have a few weekdays in a month to spare, please consider signing up. Our volunteers are literally making a difference in someone's life."

Drivers interested in joining the mission can sign up by visiting volunteercancer.ca, emailing volunteer@cancer.ca, or calling 1-888-939-3333.

Patients seeking travel and accommodation assistance can also contact the society to register at 1-888-939-3333.

— with a file from Gillian Francis