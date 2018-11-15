UVic getting two new buildings for student housing

University will get a new 600-seat dining hall, kitchen and small grocery area

Premier John Horgan is expected to make an announcement at University of Victoria. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

Premier John Horgan and the Minister of Advanced Education, Melanie Mark, joined University of Victoria students on campus this morning to make a $200 million funding announcement for more student housing.

The plan calls for two new buildings that will accomodate 782 students, in addition to a new dining hall and multipurpose room. The project will replace three aging buildings and will be a net gain of 620 student homes.

READ MORE: UVic student housing project in the works

In 2015, the UVic Board of Governors raised campus residence fees by 13 per cent as part of its 10-year renewal program. For the next three years, the fees were raised by six per cent annually, and are expected to increase by four per cent the rest of the 10-year program. Since then, a provincial plan worth $450 million was announced in 2018 to help universities and colleges loan money to build new housing.

With more than 21,000 students, UVic only has 2,300 beds on campus and an additional 181 family units.

More to come.

READ MORE: Students struggling with Greater Victoria’s tight housing market

@KeiliBartlett

keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter