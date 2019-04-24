Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Record-breaking gas prices in Victoria are still holding at about 162 cents a litre and could go up even more.

Dan McTeague, a senior analyst at GasBuddy.com, tweeted that there’s a chance prices could rise another seven to eight cents this week.

With no sign of relief from high gas prices, residents in the area are vocalizing their frustration to Premier John Horgan.

ALSO READ: Victoria sees highest gas prices on record

At a news conference in Sooke on Tuesday where Horgan was speaking, a heckler drove by and shouted about the carbon tax.

Horgan responded by saying the carbon tax is not the reason for the increase in prices at the pumps, blaming refiners for not making enough product to meet the demand for gas in the province.

“A one penny a litre increase on April 1 does not account for a 25 cent increase since that one cent was put in place,” Horgan said. “We need to talk to the gas companies about why they’re not refining more product to meet demand in the marketplace.”

Horgan said the federal government has a consumer protection agency that should be looking into the prices in B.C. but also said he would raise the issue with the prime minister the next time he has an opportunity to do so.

ALSO READ: John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

With an election campaign coming in the fall, Horgan said all political parties should have more concern about the travelling public in B.C.

On Wednesday morning, the average gas price for Greater Victoria was at 162 cents per litre. The last highest recorded average gas price in the area was 147.2 cents per litre in July of 2008.

The gas station with the lowest price — at 158.9 cents per litre — was Costco in Langford according to GasBuddy.com.

The website shows reports of some stations charging 167.9 and 165.9 cents per litre as of Wednesday morning as well while further up the Malahat gas is hovering around 156.9 cents per litre.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Axworthy urges renewed Canada-Ukraine ties despite concerns about new president
Next story
WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

Just Posted

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Good Samaritans rescue Sidney senior trapped under mobility scooter

78-year-old broke her pelvis and spent a week in hospital after the accident

Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The drug store is moving next door to take on a two-storey expansion

Home care transition could exacerbate worker shortage: Seniors advocate

Advocate fears impact of eight-hour shift model on an industry under stress

Oak Bay student Ottawa bound as parliamentary page

Community-driven Leah Smith to join Page Program

VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Experts butt heads in court, hunter loses case for return of ram

Despite expert testimony, judgement says ram probably underage

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Most Read